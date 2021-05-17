MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There still haven’t been any arrests made after a girl was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis over the weekend, but more information is coming out about the victim.
According to Robbinsdale Area Schools officials, the victim attends Sonnesyn Elementary School in New Hope.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue, according to police, who believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Children were playing in the yard, and police say a girl was shot in the head. Police say she is in “very critical condition” at an area hospital. She was taken by police squad car there; authorities said she couldn’t wait for an ambulance to arrive.
On Saturday, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said the suspect got away, but “no stone will be left unturned” in the investigation.
