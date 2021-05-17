MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Eagle Center in Wabasha has announced it will be back to full capacity and lift its mask requirement later this month.
The move comes after Gov. Tim Walz lifted Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate and announced other COVID-19 restrictions will be phased out.
“We’re very excited to be returning to business as usual,” National Eagle Center marketing manager Ed Hahn said. “The past 13 months have required a lot of adaptation and understanding from visitors and staff alike. Now we’re just looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy, especially during the busy summer tourist season.”
The center said it will no longer require masks and there will be no capacity or time restrictions starting May 28. During the pandemic, visits were limited to 90 minutes.
The center will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Saturdays when it will close at 5 p.m.
