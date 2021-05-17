MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Freeborn County say about 40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled when 28 cars on a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed in Albert Lea over the weekend.
Another 20,000 gallons was contained in two cars that left the tracks, but have been transferred to storage tanks. Officials said three tankers that held liquid propane gas were derailed, but not breached, and Union Pacific is working to remove them.
The derailment occurred around 1:45 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Eastgate Road.
According to Freeborn County, Union Pacific is working with the Environmental Protection Agency and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to “mitigate the spill and contaminated soil and wetlands.” Those efforts include monitoring air quality near the derailment site and doing soil and water samples multiple times a day.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the derailment. The cause is being investigated.
More On WCCO.com: