MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond says there’s a lot for him to learn following his first rookie minicamp practice, but he’s excited to work with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Mond, who was selected at the top of the third round of the NFL Draft, looks to be the team’s potential successor to Cousins at some point in the future. But for now he’s soaking it in and learning an entirely different offense that emphasizes the run and play action.

“The key to mastering is just reps. Experience is the best teacher. The same way you’re able to do certain things through experience in college is the same way in the NFL,” Mond said on Friday. “It’s really all just about foot placement, foot speed, just being efficient with your feet. It’s all about angles on play-action.”

The Texas A&M alum spoke about watching game footage of Cousins.

“Being able to watch Kirk on certain cutups … [I] really enjoy watching his execution, his footwork, just watching how he’s able to go through reads and pretty much master the offense,” Mond said. “The more I watch him, the more I’m able to mimic his footwork, his cadence, which is huge in the NFL. There’s so many things I need to learn, but I feel like I’m in a phenomenal organization with phenomenal talent and obviously can’t wait to get to work with Kirk also.”

Mond says he’s looking forward to meeting and working with Cousins.

“When I got drafted, I knew what type of opportunity it was for me to be able to learn from a veteran, a guy who has been in multiple systems and been under center, playing in a great offense,” Mond said. “Just be able to learn how he’s able to lead when he gets out here with J.J. (Justin Jefferson), Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook. Just watching how [Kirk is] able to communicate and really just learn. Just him being a mentor and being able to watch him, that’s what I’m excited for.”

While Mond’s first season is expected to be one solely focused on development, Minnesota doesn’t owe Cousins any guaranteed money in 2022 and can save $45 million in salary cap space by terminating his contract.

The Vikings’ 2021 schedule begins at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 12 at noon. The Vikings are hoping to safely have 67,000 fans in the stands during the first home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 26, set for 3:25 p.m.