MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Frustration and anger are growing as three children under the age of 10 are fighting for their lives after being victims of gunfire.

Another press conference by elected officials echoed efforts to create a safety plan to stop the constant shooting in north Minneapolis.

Community leaders interrupted to ask for unity in finding the correct path to take to get the guns off the street.

Fourth Precinct Inspector Charlie Adams is frustrated the shooting of three children happened on his watch. But he is determined to work with community in solving the problems that has got us to the point where everyone’s public safety is compromised.

“We wanted to create space for folks to be able to be heard who usually aren’t heard,” said Phillipe Cunningham.

Northside residents spoke their truth, all telling stories about the constant sound of gunfire and the fear of being shot while doing every day activities.

Elected officials from the two areas of north Minneapolis hit hard by violence spoke about a directive passed by council last year they say would help reduce violence.

Some saw this as an opportunity to ask for unity amongst all elected officials.

“We need y’all to get the rest of them city council members and get with the mayor, whatever that thing is y’all agreed on, merge that stuff before the end of the week and bring back marching orders to your people. Because right now you guys are creating just as much division as we got on the block,” said Rev. Jerry Mcafee.

Mcafee is calling for the community to work with police to get to the root of the problem.

“This message to the guys out there toting the guns, man y’all killing your own, man. Now babies are involved. Man, we just need to put these guns down because it’s not doing anything for our community,” said Inspector Charlie Adams.

MPD welcomes the partnership with community and it is needed.

“I’ve lost an officer in this precinct every week. I’ve lost two this week,” Adams said.

Adams has lost 10 to 12 officers since taking over the 4th Precinct. A 20% decrease in officers on the street from this time last year.

“We’re going to go out to continue to try to prevent it and try to stop it but with our resources being as low as it is it’s a challenge,” Adams said.

Another challenge: dealing with the impact the violence has on his officers.

“One of our officers is related to that young man through marriage. So now it’s affecting my officers. I just wish this shooting would just stop,” Adams said.

Adams knows it’ll take a lot more than policing to end the gunfire.

“A lot of these young people out here who are toting guns and selling dope, they just don’t have the opportunities through education or to get employment. So this is a larger issue than just policing,” Adams said.

Adams says every officer is working overtime to help cover shifts. He says he needs resources now to deal with the spike in crime.

Mcaffe says a plan is in play to saturate the hot spots in the community with help from police. he believes it will decrease the violence.