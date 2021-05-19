Luvafoodie is celebrating summer BBQ season with two new spice blends and shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Luvafoodie Chicken Lover’s Spice Kabobs and Garlic Lovers Sweet Potatoes and Yams

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 skinless chicken breasts

4 wood skewers presoaked in water or wire skewers

3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lover’s Spice

5 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive oil

2 tbsp. Lemon juice

3 tbsp. capers, drained

2 tbsp. white wine

½ red pepper cubed

½ green pepper cubed

2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

1 large sweet potato

1 large yam

Directions

1. Cut chicken breasts into cube size pieces.

2. In a bowl, whisk together capers, 2 tbsp. olive oil, wine, lemon juice and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers spice.

3. Add cubed chicken pieces, marinate for 2 hours.

4. Thread chicken cubes and veggies on four skewers.

5. Preheat oven to 375 degrees

6. Peel skin off sweet potato and yam. Slice into ¼” coin shapes.

7. On a baking sheet coat sweet potatoes and yams with 3 tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle with Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice. Bake for 20 minutes.

8. Put chicken kabobs on a baking pan and bake for 40 minutes or on grill.

9. Serve chicken kabobs with sweet potatoes and yams.

Luvafoodie Smoke House Pulled Pork Sliders with Citrus Lovers Coleslaw

Ingredients for Pulled Pork and BBQ Sauce

1 5 lb. Boneless or bone-in pork shoulder also known as pork butt

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

4 medium cloves of garlic crushed

2 cups of chicken stock

3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Spice

15 slider buns

BBQ Sauce:

2 cups of ketchup

½ cup of minced yellow onion

½ Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Whiskey

½ cup of brown sugar

1/3 cup of Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup of cider vinegar

3 tbsp. of Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice Blend

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blend

1 tbsp. olive oil

Ingredients for Citrus Coleslaw:

½ head of green cabbage, finely shredded

½ head red cabbage, finely shredded

2 large carrots, finely shredded

½ red onion, finely sliced

¾ cup of mayonnaise

3 tbsp. cider vinegar

2 tbsp. sugar

2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Spice

Directions for BBQ Sauce:

1. In a saucepan, sauté onions with olive oil and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blends.

2. Add to saucepan, ketchup, cider vinegar, brown sugar, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce, 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.

3. Simmer for 20 minutes, set aside.

Directions for Pulled Pork:

1. Preheat oven 275 degrees.

2. Spread out onions and garlic in an even layer in roasting pan, and pour chicken stock over.

3. Pat the pork shoulder dry with paper towels. Rub Luvafoodie Smoke House spice. Set the pork on top of onions and garlic and cover the roasting pan with foil.

4. Transfer to oven and bake 6-8 hours until pork is fork tender.

5. Remove the pork to a cutting board to cool. Strain the cooking liquid through a fine-mesh sieve and reserve.

6. If pork has a bone, remove it and discard. With two forks, shred the meat into bite size pieces. Return pork to roasting pan, add Luvafoodie Smoke House BBQ sauce.

Directions for Citrus Lovers Coleslaw:

1. In a large bowl combine red ad green cabbage, carrots, red onions.

2. In a small bowl whisk together mayonnaise, cider vinegar, sugar, Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers spice, and sugar.

3. Add mayonnaise mixture to cabbage and toss together.

Assemble: Pulled BBQ pork onto of slider buns and top with 1 tbsp. of coleslaw.

Luvafoodie Smoke House Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

3 hard cooked eggs

3 tbsp. mayonnaise

1 tsp. mustard

1/2 tsp Luvafoodie Smokehouse Lovers seasoning or more to taste

Chopped parsley

Directions

1.Peel eggs, cut in half lengthwise and carefully remove yolks from whites.

2. Place white on a serving plate. Mash yolks with a fork and add remaining ingredients using more of each as desired.

3. Carefully fill whites with yolk mixture and chill. Garnish with chopped parsley.