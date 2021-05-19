LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether an attack on diners that occurred outside a Beverly Grove restaurant late Tuesday night was a Jewish hate crime.

The brawl occurred a little before 10 p.m. outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men who were dining at the restaurant. Cell phone video showed a group of men get out of the car and start to attack them while yelling racial slurs.

Los Angeles police told CBSLA that there were no major injuries reported, and there were no immediate arrests.

One of the diners, who is not Jewish, told CBSLA a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags approached and then began throwing bottles at him and the group he was dining with. The man said he is a photographer and the group was meeting at the restaurant to plan a wedding.

The man said he was physically attacked when he tried to defend the group. He said the men used anti-Jewish profanity. He said he was pepper sprayed during the attack and had to go to the hospital.

The attackers were only described as men wearing all black, as was seen in the video. The restaurant did not sustain any damage, police said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a security video recorded Monday night which appears to show an Orthodox Jewish man being chased by a caravan of people waving Palestinian flags near Rosewood and La Brea avenues. The man escaped and was not hurt.

This comes as Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to escalate. At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombing of Gaza, according to CBS News, while Hamas rocket attacks have killed at least 12 Israelis.

Earlier Tuesday, a large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate in West L.A. The rally was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Over the weekend, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in Westwood calling for an end to the violence.