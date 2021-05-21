MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the prosecution against Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center Police officer accused in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.
Ellison accepted the case after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman asked him to take it over. The Washington County Attorney’s Office had previously turned the case over to Freeman.
Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death on April 11.
“Daunte Wright was a son, a brother, a father, a friend,” said Ellison. “I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly. I have had, and continue to have, confidence in how both County Attorney Orput and County Attorney Freeman have handled this case to date. I thank County Attorney Orput for the solid work he and his office have done, and I thank County Attorney Freeman once again for his confidence in my office.”
Ellison also took over prosecution for the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin was recently convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter, as well as third-degree murder.
