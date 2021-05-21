MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Canadian government on Friday announced a relaxation on some restrictions at the border with Minnesota’s Northwest Angle, pursuant to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Residents of that area are now allowed to travel by car and will be exempt from pre- and post-arrival COVID tests.
“Since the pandemic began, the Northwest Angle has been effectively cut off, separating Minnesotans from their homes, businesses, and loved ones. I have advocated for a safe easing of travel restrictions, and this announcement is an important step in the right direction. As more vaccines are distributed, we must continue to work to get cross-border travel back to normal,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.
Following the announcement by the Canadian government, Rep. Michelle Fischbach (whose District 7 includes the Northwest Angle) said she would work toward the opening of the U.S.-Canada border to non-resident travel.
