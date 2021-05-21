MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in East Bethel are asking for help locating 50-year-old Bobby James Harrington.
Harrington was last seen leaving his East Bethel home on his bike on Monday at 8 a.m.
He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office does not believe him to be in danger, though they noted that he does have medical issues.
Anyone with information about Harrington’s whereabouts is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.
