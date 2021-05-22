This article was originally published on May 21, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans of July 4th fireworks in downtown Minneapolis are going to have to wait another summer. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says that there will once again be no fireworks for the Independence Day holiday.
The traditional “Red, White and Boom!” event was also canceled last summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers say that COVID-19 did play a factor in making their decision for the 2021 event.
“Regrettably there simply is not enough time to create the ‘Red, White and Boom!’ experience that people have come to know and love,” the MPRB said in a statement. “It takes at least six months of planning to safely and comfortably host 75,000 people along the riverfront for this signature event – but the Fourth of July is just eight weeks away.”
Instead, the park board says they’re planning a series of July 4th events to take place at neighborhood parks and regional parks around the city.
