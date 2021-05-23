MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says an AMBER Alert was canceled just minutes after it was issued early Sunday evening after two young siblings were abducted in Minneapolis.
The children, ages 3 and 5, were taken just before 4 p.m. from a residence in north Minneapolis.
The mother of the children had told police that an acquaintance took the silbings, and he had threatened to harm them and law enforcement.
Minneapolis police will give an update on the case later Sunday evening.
