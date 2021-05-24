MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says it will be ending capacity limits on Friday, but masks will still be required.
According to Metro Transit, the ending of capacity limits is happening in conjunction with Gov. Tim Walz’s dial-back of restrictions on the same day.
While capacity limits will end, commuters are still encouraged to spread out as much as possible while riding. Masking will also remain a requirement.
“A federal mandate is still in place for public transit systems nationwide. Until further notice, you must wear a mask while waiting for and while riding buses and trains. Failure to do so may result in police enforcement,” Metro Transit said.