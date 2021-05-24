MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that one of its conservation officers died in the line of duty Monday morning.
According to the DNR, the officer died following a crash involving two vehicles near Grand Rapids. The officer’s name is being withheld until family is notified.
“The DNR has expressed its deepest condolences to the officer’s family for this tragic loss, and our staff are mourning the loss of one of our own,” the DNR said in a statement.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.