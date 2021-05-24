MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in Minnesota Monday, with hail and damaging winds possible.
According to WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows, the severe storm risk for the Twin Cities will be from 3 p.m. to midnight.
“Slow movement of storms could lead to training (heavy rainfall over the same location) and potential flooding,” Meadows said.
Then, humidity and temperatures will be dropping into Tuesday, leaving us with cooler weather to round out the week.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with rain returning on Thursday.
Storms in the forecast this afternoon/evening. Some could produce hail & damaging winds. Please stay weather aware! The full forecast is coming up on @wcco News at Noon! pic.twitter.com/XZ3kYyFBim
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) May 24, 2021
Meadows will have an updated forecast at noon, watch on-air and on CBSN Minnesota.