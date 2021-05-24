Tonight At 10:The price you pay for wear and tear due to bumpy roads, and who's responsible.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in Minnesota Monday, with hail and damaging winds possible.

According to WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows, the severe storm risk for the Twin Cities will be from 3 p.m. to midnight.

“Slow movement of storms could lead to training (heavy rainfall over the same location) and potential flooding,” Meadows said.

Then, humidity and temperatures will be dropping into Tuesday, leaving us with cooler weather to round out the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with rain returning on Thursday.

Meadows will have an updated forecast at noon, watch on-air and on CBSN Minnesota.