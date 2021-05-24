MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Apparently disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly didn’t show up to the first day of organized team activities Monday.
ESPN’s Rob Demovsky first reported Rodgers’ absence. Organized team activities, or OTAs, are voluntary practices, but Adam Schefter reports Rodgers “has been a regular participant in the Packers’ offseason program and OTAs” in past years.
It’s notable that, until now, throughout his career, Aaron Rodgers has been a regular participant in the Packers’ offseason program and OTAs. https://t.co/g5sEMganIe
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021
Earlier this offseason, Schefter reported Rodgers “told some within the organization” that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers for the upcoming season. Since then, there have been abundant trade rumors and speculation about Rodgers refusing to play for the Packers.
Rodgers’ apparent beef with the Packers stems from the 2020 draft, when the team traded up four spots in the first round to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
Some said the Love pick signaled the start of a countdown on Rodgers’ time in Green Bay. He responded by throwing for almost 4,300 yards and 48 touchdowns on the way to a third MVP award last season.
Earlier this month, the Packers signed former Jaguars’ first-round pick Blake Bortles to add depth at QB.