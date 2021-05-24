MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several big cats seized from Tiger King Park — made famous by a Netflix documentary — will be heading to Minnesota.
On Monday, The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone announced it has accepted several big cats after federal law enforcement seized 69 protected lions, tigers, hybrid big cats and a jaguar from the Oklahoma park during a large-scale rescue effort.
Since December 2020, authorities conducted three inspections of the animals at Tiger King Park and cited owners Jeff and Lauren Lowe with not providing adequate care for the big cats.
All of the big cats have been accepted by accredited sanctuaries in the U.S., including the Wildcat Sanctuary, which will be taking in lions, tigers and hybrid big cats, though no exact number was given.
The Sandstone sanctuary says it has also offered to transport and provide a permanent home to any of the smaller wild cats that remain at Tiger King Park if placement is needed.
"This is a historic and important seizure of 69 big cats. I am thankful for the coordinated effort of several accredited sanctuaries and federal agencies to ensure these cats were safely removed," Tammy Thies, founder and executive director of The Wildcat Sanctuary, said. "The Endangered Species Act is a federal law designed to protect endangered animals and I, along with the entire accredited sanctuary community, am very relieved that these big cats will receive the care and nutrition they desperately need and deserve."
Tiger King Park gained national attention following a Netflix documentary, Tiger King.