MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With hopes of advancing police reform, the family of George Floyd is meeting with President Joe Biden and other top political leaders on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

According to family attorney Ben Crump, the family will begin their set of meetings with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday morning and will see Biden at noon inside the Oval Office of the White House. The family will also meet with Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott before a Black Lives Matter event.

The meeting comes as members of Congress struggle to agree on a police reform bill. Crump says the family is hoping for passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act “to honor the legacy of George Floyd on the one-year commemoration of his murder.”

Floyd, who is Black, died on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and 26 seconds during an arrest. Last month, Chauvin was found guilty in Floyd’s death. Three other former officers also face state charges in the incident. All four former officers face federal charges, too.

The Floyd family’s attorneys have reportedly said the federal indictment sends a strong message about priorities under Biden’s Justice Department.

“The hope is that it will set a precedent that the Justice Department … will look at these other injustices that these families never got their day in court, that were denied due process,” attorney Ben Crump said.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s killing, there were days of protest and nights of unrest in the Twin Cities. His death also sparked a nationwide reckoning with racism and police brutality.

A year after the death of Floyd the rally call for justice continues to ring out. Those marching on the front lines say they will never stop until there is accountability and reform when it comes to policing.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for a moment of silence to be held for nine minutes and 26 seconds at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“George Floyd’s murder ignited a global movement and awakened many Minnesotans and people around the world to the systemic racism that our Black communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color have known for centuries,” Walz said in his proclamation.

On Sunday, members of George Floyd’s family, others whose loved ones were killed by police, activists and citizens gathered in downtown Minneapolis for a rally to honor Floyd.

Other events are planned throughout the week to mark the occasion, including a candlelight vigil on Tuesday at the intersection where Floyd was killed.