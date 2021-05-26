MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-pound chunk of ice crashed through the bedroom ceiling of a home in western Wisconsin, CBS3 Duluth reports.
Homeowner Ken Millermon of Elk Mound said the ball grazed him as it fell through, and it caused “more than $1,000 of damage.”
The area did experience storms Tuesday morning, but officials from the National Weather Service said they were not strong enough to cause hail that large.
“All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could’ve died, I could’ve,” Millermon said.
