By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-pound chunk of ice crashed through the bedroom ceiling of a home in western Wisconsin, CBS3 Duluth reports.

Homeowner Ken Millermon of Elk Mound said the ball grazed him as it fell through, and it caused “more than $1,000 of damage.”

(credit: CBS3 Duluth)

The area did experience storms Tuesday morning, but officials from the National Weather Service said they were not strong enough to cause hail that large.

“All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could’ve died, I could’ve,” Millermon said.