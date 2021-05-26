MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud said a driver crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon, but no one was in the damaged part.
The woman driving the car and a boy passenger had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.
The crash occurred at 22nd Avenue North and Third Street North. The house sustained significant damage, police said.
More On WCCO.com:
- Gunshots Reported At George Floyd Square; Wounded Person Arrives At Hospital Minutes Later
- Minn. DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell Dies In Line Of Duty Following Crash Near Grand Rapids
- Fireworks Shortage Has Stores Warning Customers To ‘Buy Early’ Ahead Of July 4th
- 1 Pedestrian Killed, Another Critical In Aftermath Of Downtown Mpls. Crash