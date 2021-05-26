CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Single-Vehicle Crash, St. Cloud News, St. Cloud Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud said a driver crashed into a house Wednesday afternoon, but no one was in the damaged part.

The woman driving the car and a boy passenger had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

(credit: Margaret Still)

The crash occurred at 22nd Avenue North and Third Street North. The house sustained significant damage, police said.