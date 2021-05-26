MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Monticello man was sentenced to two and-a-half years in prison for his role in burning the Wells Fargo bank in south Minneapolis amid last year’s unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Alexander Steven Heil, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
According to court documents, Heil admitted that on May 28 he and other individuals aided in the arson of the Wells Fargo building off Lake Street. Heil added fuel to the fire by throwing items into the blaze, investigators say.
The Wells Fargo bank was one of hundreds of buildings that were damaged, looted or burned in the nights of rioting after Floyd’s murder. The nearby post office was among the other buildings set on fire.
Like Heil, a number of people have faced federal charges for their part in the unrest, particularly in the torching of the 3rd Precinct police station.
Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, during an arrest outside a south Minneapolis corner store. Last month, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes, even as Floyd pleaded for air.
Bystander video of Floyd’s fatal arrest sparked days of protest and nights of unrest in the Twin Cities. The video also prompted a national conversation over systemic racism and police brutality.
Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.
