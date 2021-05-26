MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Park Police Department says two people are dead in what they believe is a murder-suicide incident.
According to police, officers responded at 6 a.m. Wednesday to a shots fired report inside an apartment complex located on the 6300 block of Douglas Drive. Officers arrived and discovered evidence of bullets entering into several apartments.
When police located the origin of the gunshots, they found the apartment unit had been barricaded. The Brooklyn Park SWAT Team was then called to the scene and entered the apartment.
There, two deceased adults were located, both appearing to have died from gunshot wounds.
A homicide investigation is ongoing and police believe the incident was a murder-suicide.
