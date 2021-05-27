MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Menomonie woman was found guilty Thursday of what officials at a Wisconsin animal shelter described as the “worst case” of abuse they had ever seen.
Anne Iehl, 30, was convicted of felony mistreatment of animals, and failure to provide food for animals.
The animal at the center of the case is a dog named Gabriel, which was found abandoned and emaciated on the side of a Menomonie highway in November of 2019.
Gabriel was taken in and treated at the Dunn County Humane Society. Shelter manager Jaime Wagner told WCCO in 2019 that he most likely lived in a hoarder house.
“He was barely able to stand, let alone walk,” Wagner said.
DCHS gave Gabriel his name, inspired by the biblical archangel. He was adopted by a family in Houlton in December of 2019, and now lives on a large farm.
Iehl will be sentenced on July 27.
