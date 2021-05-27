MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new safety program is hoping to crack down on crime in north Minneapolis not by working with police, but by building trust with community members.

The Community Safety Specialist Program, which has a theme of “for the people and by the people,” says they will not be informants or make citizen arrests.

The program was founded a month after George Floyd’s death by members of the Northside Residents Redevelopment Council. Up until now – those people out on the streets building community trust were volunteers wanting to make a difference.

But now the Minneapolis City council, Mayor Jacob Frey and the local labor union have teamed up to make these community safety specialists a real trade with a living wage and benefits. It will also come with extensive deescalation training.

The hope is that it will encourage more people to take on the role as a full time job, not just a volunteer effort. Once trained, specialists will be assigned one of the 15 districts that make up north Minneapolis.

“Within those 15 districts, ever district has a lead or a mentor,” said Gayle Smaller, NRRC Safety Committee Chair. “So I’m District 9, so in District 9 how it works is once we hire CSS workers, me as the lead for District 9, I will take them around and introduce them to every individual resident. We will create phone trees and different things like that to onboard them into the system which has been working in the neighborhood.”

The program’s role is to figure out how and why so many guns are getting into their community, and try to prevent it from happening.