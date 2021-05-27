MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Woodbury mother faces attempted murder and assault charges after neighbors reported she was beating her children and chasing them down the street early Wednesday morning. Both children were hospitalized.

Sadiyo Ibrahim Mohamed, 32, faces one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault in Washington County.

The complaint states that police were called to the scene at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after multiple 911 calls reported that a woman was chasing a child through the neighborhood. When officers arrived at Lake View Alcove, they found a boy running away from Mohamed.

Mohamed was taken into custody shortly after.

Officers then heard several people yelling that there was a dead child in the street. They found 5-year-old girl lying surrounded by a puddle of blood. She had shallow breathing and was unresponsive so was taken to Regions Hospital with her brother, who had a possible broken arm.

Inside of the house, officers found a 3-year-old child inside, who was unharmed.

Out on the sidewalk in front of the house, officers found a pool of blood and a long, skinny object. The boy said in an interview that his mother had kicked him out of the house and had hit his sister multiple times with what he described as a gray cylindrical object about 12 inches long.

In a Miranda interview, Mohamed said she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been off her medications for a couple of months. She said she suffered hallucinations and according to the complaint, said she “wasn’t sure if her kids were the devil or a demon which made her question if she should hurt them or not.”

At the end of the interview, she said she was sick, confused, and could not take care of her kids or herself.

Mohamed made her first court appearance Thursday morning.