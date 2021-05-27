MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mahtomedi Public Schools buildings went into lockdown briefly Thursday after a threat was posted on social media.
Officials in the east metro district say that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office determined the threat was not credible after tracing it to a juvenile poster.
The district said no further information will be released on the juvenile suspect. No details as to the nature of the threat were given.
Immediately after the threat was deemed not credible, the shelter-in-place order was lifted and all school activities resumed.
“Our number one concern is always the safety of our school community and we take threats seriously,” the district said in a statement. “Our schools are safe places for our students and we use safety and security measures every day to keep our students safe.”
Last week, a threat on Friday morning prompted Lakeville Area Schools to close buildings and shift students to distance learning. Investigators later deemed that threat was not credible.
