MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just in time for the holiday weekend, there are no longer any COVID-19 distancing or capacity restrictions for the first time in over a year.

It’s a chance for people, like those around Lake Minnetonka, to get together and celebrate.

Summer traditions run deep at the Cottagewood General Store in Deephaven.

“It’s been here forever and it’s so awesome I used to come here when I was a kid. My parents used to live down the street,” Deephaven resident Alyssa Derosier said.

The store has been here for more than a century and community-owned since the 90’s. But it never saw a summer quite like last year.

“It was just scary for everybody. We didn’t know if we were doing things right,” Cottagewood General Store manager Laurie Jenkins said.

But summer is back on and people are ready.

In Deephaven, there are a lot of ways to get to Back Channel Brewing. You can paddle up, park your boat, and there’s also a popular bike trail nearby.

They have food trucks out and the patio is in full swing. The owners say they were pretty strict with COVID-19 restrictions, but they’re really excited to get back to being a community hub where people can greet the next table over.

On Saturday, Back Channel is offering a free beer if you get a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

And in Excelsior, the boat club is getting their rentals ready. Pontoons are popular this year, as they’re the perfect ride for a reunion.

“People are just looking to get out with people other than their immediate family, you know,” Bay to Bay Boat Club owner Tom Jacob said.

And others are getting ready to open their doors for the first time, and most are ready to be back together.