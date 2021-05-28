MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was found dead in a burning car late Thursday night in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of a vehicle fire near East 54th Street and Hiawatha Avenue, in Coldwater Park.
Officers found a dead woman in the vehicle who appeared to have suffered trauma. Investigators say it’s unclear if she drove the vehicle to the park, or if someone else did.
The homicide unit began a suspicious death investigation. If the death is deemed a homicide, it would mark the 34th homicide in the city this year.
