MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman was injured in a car crash early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park.
Police arrived at the scene on 9400 West Broadway around 2 a.m. They found driver who had suffered a severe injury to her arm.
Police used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding; they said she was impaired and not cooperative. She and was taken to a hospital.
Officials say they found a handgun and illegal narcotics in the area of the crash.
Police used a helicopter to search the area and see if anyone nearby was involved with or injured due to the crash, but were not able to find anyone.
The incident remains under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Mpls. City Council Passes 14-Day Eviction Notice Ordinance
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Shot Teen In Head In 2019, Causing 'Serious, Disabling And Permanent Injuries'
- Explore Minnesota Releases List Of 43 Must-Visit Ice Cream Shops
- Partial Building Collapse At South Minneapolis Coffee Shop Leaves 1 Customer Hurt