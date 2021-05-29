CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Homicide, Local TV, Minneapolis Police Department, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man died at a hospital Saturday night after a shooting on the city’s north side.

Police said officers responded to the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North just after 9 p.m. on a reported shooting. They found no victim at the scene, but were informed a man arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police said there is no indication of what led to the shooting.