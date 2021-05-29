This article was originally published on May 28, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Council on Friday passed a new ordinance which would require property owners to give renters 14 days notice before initiating an eviction, if the reason for the eviction is non-payment of rent.
The Fair Notice ordinance comes in anticipation of the end of the eviction moratorium, which has been in effect since the pandemic began. It also aims to reduce evictions in the city, which disproportionately impact the BIPOC community.
The council also asked the City Attorney’s Office to make a recommendation about adding an extra provision which would limit a landlord from starting the eviction process for non-payment if the renter has applied for government aid.
A year after the ordinance has been in place, the Community Planning and Economic Development office will report back with a recommendation about whether to lengthen the notice requirement from 14 to 30 days.
