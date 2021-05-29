SANDY, Utah (AP) — Niko Hansen scored his first goal of the season to help Minnesota United tie Real Salt Lake 1-1 on Saturday night.
Hansen, a 26-year-old midfielder who made his first appearance for Minnesota (2-4-1) when he came on in the 65th minute, scored when his shot was punched by goalkeeper Zac MacMath but deflected off Hansen into the net in the 78th.
Damir Kreilach gave Real Salt Lake (2-1-3) the lead in the 13th minute. Aaron Herrera played a low ball in to Kreilach for a one-touch finish that slipped inside the post.
Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
- Mpls. City Council Passes 14-Day Eviction Notice Ordinance
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Shot Teen In Head In 2019, Causing 'Serious, Disabling And Permanent Injuries'
- Explore Minnesota Releases List Of 43 Must-Visit Ice Cream Shops
- Partial Building Collapse At South Minneapolis Coffee Shop Leaves 1 Customer Hurt