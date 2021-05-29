MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is hospitalized after an early morning fire in Columbia Heights Saturday.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred at a multi-family building on the 4300 block of Third Street Northeast around 4:20 a.m.
A man and woman were inside the unit where the fire started. Both managed to get out, and the woman was taken to a local hospital. She is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.
The fire is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Mpls. City Council Passes 14-Day Eviction Notice Ordinance
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Shot Teen In Head In 2019, Causing 'Serious, Disabling And Permanent Injuries'
- Explore Minnesota Releases List Of 43 Must-Visit Ice Cream Shops
- Partial Building Collapse At South Minneapolis Coffee Shop Leaves 1 Customer Hurt