By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is hospitalized after an early morning fire in Columbia Heights Saturday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred at a multi-family building on the 4300 block of Third Street Northeast around 4:20 a.m.

A man and woman were inside the unit where the fire started. Both managed to get out, and the woman was taken to a local hospital. She is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire is under investigation.