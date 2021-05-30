MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were injured during an alleged drug deal at a park in Brooklyn Park early Sunday.
Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at Oak Grove Park, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.
They found three victims, who allegedly went to the park to buy narcotics. The person they were planning to buy drugs from showed up with four other people, armed with a handgun and baseball bats, police said.
The three victims received minor injuries, and their belongings were stolen, according to police.
No suspects have been found, and the incident is under investigation.
