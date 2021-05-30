MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Henderson are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 75-year-old man.
Henderson Police Chief Dmitri Ikonitski said Francis James Pivec left the city Thursday after 11 a.m. to go to a store, possible in New Prague, and his family believes he never returned home. They showed up to Pivec’s house for his birthday party Saturday, but he was not there and his car was gone.
Pivec is described as 5-foot-7, approximately 200 pounds. Police said he has high blood pressure and diabetes and has trouble walking for long periods of time.
His vehicle is a light blue 2002 Buick LeSabre with Minnesota plates reading 2GB756.
