MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was arrested and another hospitalized following a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn Park.
Police in the north metro suburb say officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the 5800 of 73rd Avenue North on a report of a stabbing. At the scene, officer located a suspect and a victim with several non-life-threatening stab wounds.
Emergency crews brought the victim to a nearby hospital. The suspect was taken into custody.
Investigators say the suspect and the victim know each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.