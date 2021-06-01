MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Orchestra has announced their July and August concert programs, as well as new and updated safety protocols.
There will be four programs over the course of those two months, each performed twice. The orchestra will return for large-scale, full-size ensemble performances and perform pieces such as Richard Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration,” Antonín Dvořák’s “New World Symphony” and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony.
July and August concerts will see an increase to 50% capacity for Orchestra Hall seating. There will be one empty seat per household, and masks are required until Minneapolis’ mask mandate is lifted.
June concerts will stick to the previously-announced procedures, such as 20% building capacity and staggered arrival times.
One of the concerts will be livestreamed, and the orchestra says they are working on a livestream and broadcast schedule for the fall.
