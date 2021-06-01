MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As a community prepares to say goodbye to one of three children shot in North Minneapolis, there has also been a push for more information to find the people responsible.

Six-year-old Aniya Allen was shot while eating a happy meal in the back seat of her mother’s car. She died just days later.

Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot will playing on a trampoline. She too died from her injuries.

Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garret was shot while riding in a car with his parents. He is fighting for his life.

The community is hoping to pull together and help investigators get those responsible off the street.

Flyers are posted everywhere; on telephone poles, inside businesses, even on the back of a wheelchair moving about the community.

“We have had dozens of tips on these particular cases, a lot of good information has been coming through but we need more,” said Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer John Elder.

Tips are giving investigators what they need to figure out who is behind these shootings.

Most come through Crimestoppers, an organization not connected to police but there to bridge the gap between them and community.

“People wanted to be able to provide information to the police but didn’t want to deal directly with the police so this organization, Crimestoppers, came to be and people can now send tips through Crimestoppers and it gets funneled over to the police department,” Elder said.

“The three things we want to say about Crimestoppers” it’s anonymous, anonymous, anonymous,” said Don Davis, Crimestoppers MN board member. “We don’t get your name, we don’t get your address, when you call Crimestoppers or you go online, you pick a name or a code that’s who you are referred to,” Davis said.

If the information you provided leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, the reward is yours.

“We want to remind people that there is an enhanced reward leading to the arrest and conviction of any of the three individuals responsible for shooting these children,” Elder said.

Minneapolis city leaders announced a $30,000 reward at the end of May.

Even Aniya’s grandfather KG Wilson hopes the enhanced reward will spark people to tell what they know.

MPD says it has a good record of arrest, charges and convictions when the community helps.

Call Crimestoppers with any information at 1-800-222-TIPS.