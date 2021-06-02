MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Monday morning near Upper Red Lake, just south of Waskish.
The suspect vehicle is believed to have fled the scene traveling south on Minnesota Highway 72.
Investigators believe the suspect was captured on surveillance at a convenience store.
Anyone with information on the suspect, or who saw suspicious activity, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-333-9111 or the Minnesota State Patrol at 218-683-8410.
