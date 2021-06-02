MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tamara Campbell is getting the vaccine as an example for her three young adult sons.

“I want to let them know it is safe to let them take the vaccine and to try and get more of their age range to also get the vaccine,” said Campbell.

According to the latest numbers, 76% of white Minneapolis residents are vaccinated, while only 33% of black residents are. Statewide 45% of black residents have gotten the vaccine.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose mother Clida died of COVID, wants to change that.

“It was a traumatic moment in my life and I don’t want anyone else to go through it,” Ellison said.

Ellison is partnering with North Point Health and Wellness Center and the Urban League for a vaccination street fair.

The street fair will be on both sides of Plymouth Avenue north, one of the busiest streets in north Minneapolis. Organizers say there will be music and entertainment as their goal is to make the event fun.

Dr. Kevin Gilliam says many patients are holding off.

“Most often I hear, I need a little bit more time, ” said Gilliam. But, he said, with COVID people do not have the luxury of time, adding, “We do want people to make a decision they are uncomfortable with.”

And while some may believe that they need insurance or the shot will be costly, Dr. Gilliam says not to worry.

“There is nothing that will be collected from you in terms of cash payments or anything, it is free, free, free,” he said.

The Vaccination Street Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and will be located just east of the intersection between Penn Avenue North and Plymouth Avenue.