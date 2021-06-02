MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spring shooting in Minneapolis that left two men in critical condition.
The man is being held without bail on probable cause attempted murder at the Hennepin County Jail, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. WCCO typically does not name suspects before they are charged.
On March 28, officers responded to a reported on the 1700 block of East 26th Street. They found two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds. The men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis Minimum Wage To Increase On July 1
- Pandemic-Driven ‘Wishcycling’ Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- 4 Wolves Escape Minnesota Wildlife Center After Pup Taken From Pack
- PETA Petitions Ham Lake Mayor To Change City’s Name To Yam Lake
- Minneapolis And St. Paul Ending COVID Mask Mandates