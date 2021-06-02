MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wayzata man faces more than three years in prison for his role in burning a Wells Fargo bank in south Minneapolis amid last year’s unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Thirty-year-old Marc Gonzales was sentenced to 37 months in prison Wednesday, followed by three years of supervised release, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Gonzales poured gasoline onto the Wells Fargo bank at 3030 Nicollet Avenue South on May 28, 2020, while others chanted, “Burn it down,” according to the attorney’s office.
The Wells Fargo bank was one of hundreds of buildings that were damaged, looted or burned in the nights of rioting after Floyd’s murder. The nearby post office was among the other buildings set on fire.
Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, during an arrest outside a south Minneapolis corner store. In April, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes, even as Floyd pleaded for air.
Bystander video of Floyd’s fatal arrest sparked days of protest and nights of unrest in the Twin Cities. The video also prompted a national conversation over systemic racism and police brutality.
