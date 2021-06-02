MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting on July 1, Minneapolis’ minimum wage is set to increase to $12.50 for small businesses and $14.25 for large businesses.
For the next three years, minimum wage will increase incrementally in the city. Large businesses will reach a $15 minimum wage on July 1 of 2022.
At that point, small businesses will increase to $13.50, then to $14.50 in July of 2023. By July 1 of 2024, they will reach a $15 minimum wage.
A “small business” is defined as having 100 or fewer employees. Large businesses have more than 100 employees. Tips and gratuities do not count towards minimum wage.
