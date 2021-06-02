MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are warning residents about an uptick in burglaries on the city’s south side.
A release from the Minneapolis Police Department notes an increase in burgled homes near the department’s 3rd Precinct, which sits at the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street.
Police said some of the burglaries occurred while residents were home, and most of the burglars have entered through unlocked doors and windows.
The department asks residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked and file a police report if their home is burglarized.
