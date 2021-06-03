MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 65% of Minnesotans have received at least one vaccine dose as the state’s positivity rate continues to decline.
That’s according to the most recent data from the Minnesota Department of Health, which on Thursday also reported 238 additional virus cases and 10 more deaths due to COVID-19.
MDH’s update brings the total reported cases in Minnesota up to 601,881. Over 7,400 deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.
The state’s positivity rate has been in decline since a spike in mid-April. The latest rate, recorded on May 25 due to data lag, was 3.1%.
In total, 5.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 90% of those ages 65 and up having received at least one vaccine dose.