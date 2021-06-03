MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are investigating after finding a woman dead on the side of the road Thursday morning.
It’s the second time in as many days the St. Cloud Police Department announced a “suspicious death” investigation.
At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police found a woman’s body on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was there to help process the scene.
On Wednesday, police and the BCA were investigating on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North after finding a woman’s body inside an apartment. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
