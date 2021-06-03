CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are investigating after finding a woman dead on the side of the road Thursday morning.

It’s the second time in as many days the St. Cloud Police Department announced a “suspicious death” investigation.

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police found a woman’s body on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was there to help process the scene.

(credit: Jake Judd KNSI News)

On Wednesday, police and the BCA were investigating on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North after finding a woman’s body inside an apartment. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.