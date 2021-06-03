MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future of the intersection where George Floyd died is still unclear Thursday afternoon after attempts to reopen faced pushback.

At 4:30 a.m., Minneapolis Public Works crews, working with a community group called The Agape Movement, began clearing out the intersection at 38th and Chicago. According to city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie, Agape led the effort and crews took “great care to preserve artwork and artifacts.”

Agape has been active in the area for some time and has been a presence in the area after Floyd’s death. They say their goal is to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. Leaders of the group say they wanted to make sure these changes were made in a respectful way, and that the community members wanted the reopening.

“We went around the community, we went door to door asking the neighbors what they felt without giving them any type of suggestion. Most of them, 90% of them, said they wanted to see it open, but said they wanted to see it open safely,” Steve Floyd, who is senior advisor at Agape, said. “And we have done it as safely as we possibly could and we are going to remain out here after it’s over because we are going to build this community.”

Agape tells WCCO that this is just the first phase of the reopening.

While barriers were taken down and the intersection was opened to traffic during morning hours, some barriers have been put back due to pushback from protesters.

The intersection at 38th and Chicago — now known to many as George Floyd Square — was where Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The intersection has been a place of memorializing Floyd, but has also experienced issues of crime. The reopening came as a surprise to many of those who live nearby, including those guarding the area.

Community Reacts To Reopening Effort: ‘I Don’t Want Everything To Go Back To Status Quo’

WCCO reporter Christiane Cordero spoke with a mother of three young children, Les Bowden, who lives two blocks from the intersection. She says she has seen some of the beauty from the intersection that’s not as widely-publicized. Bowden reflects the feelings of many in the area’s community, who fear a return to status quo without meaningful change.

“We don’t want to deal with gun violence, but to sit there and say that a closed off street is what’s causing gun violence is absolutely ignorant at best,” she said. “Now that this is gone, I don’t want everything to go back to status quo, especially with the anniversary over, the first trial over. I don’t want my kids to feel like I feel.”

Eliza Wesley is a gatekeeper at the intersection.

“It can open up, but we’re not going anywhere,” she said. “We still out here, southside, boots on the ground. When we started it wasn’t no barricades, we started with bodies and we started at 38th with their cars. They volunteered to put the barricades out here, so they took ’em. So we gonna start back from scratch.”

Cordero says Minneapolis police were not involved in process of clearing the intersection.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has previously said that the city is committed to memorializing the legacy of George Floyd at that intersection. He issued a full statement Thursday morning, in conjunction with Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and City Council Member Alondra Cano:

“The City’s three guiding principles for the reconnection of 38th and Chicago have been community safety, racial healing and economic stability and development for Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and other communities of color.

The Agape Movement brought together community leadership to begin facilitating the phased reconnection this morning, with the City playing a supportive role. We are grateful for the partnership.

We are collectively committed to establishing a permanent memorial at the intersection, preserving the artwork, and making the area an enduring space for racial healing.

Alongside City leadership, we have met on a regular basis with community members to discuss both the short-term path toward reconnecting this area and the long-term plan for the neighborhood with sustained investments to help restore and heal the community.

The City plans to hold a press availability later today to answer questions regarding the reconnection.”

Chauvin will be sentenced for Floyd’s murder in a few weeks. The state is requesting 30 years in prison. Chauvin’s lawyers also filed a request on the former Minneapolis officers behalf. The defense is asking for probation — prison time equal to what he’s already served — and a new trial.

This is a developing story, and more updates are expected, so check back for more and stream the latest updates on CBSN Minnesota.