MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol Division reported a 12-year-old boy hospitalized Friday after being pulled from a pool.
Police believe around 5 p.m. at a pool at the North Commons Water Park, located at 1801 James Ave. North in Minneapolis, the boy climbed a fence around the pool and entered the water because the front gate was locked.
Officials say a witness saw the boy at the bottom of the pool and alerted a nearby business to call the police.
Upon arrival, one police officer jumped into the pool and pulled the boy from the water and another officer performed CPR until medics arrived.
The boy was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and his condition is currently unknown.
The incident is under investigation.