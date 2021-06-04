MINNESOTA (WCCO) – St. Cloud police officially ruled the death of 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lange as a homicide on Friday.
At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police found a woman’s body on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was there to help process the scene. It was the second time this week the St. Cloud Police Department announced a “suspicious death” investigation.
According to police reports, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Lange and determined that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.
Police have reported notable similarities between this homicide and the homicide reported on Wednesday in the 1400 Block of 12th Avenue North of St. Cloud.
Officials say it is still unclear if there are any direct connections and say investigators will continue to explore possibilities as both cases develop.