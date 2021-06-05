MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 302 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday along with 16 deaths out of roughly 18,700 completed tests.
Meanwhile, 65% of Minnesotans 16 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 59.7% have completed the series. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 90% of those 65 and older have received their first dose, and 28% of kids between 12 and 15 have gotten one shot.
More than 5.3 million vaccines have been administered in the state.
In all, Minnesota has seen 602,428 COVID-19 cases since last March and 7,461 fatalities. Of the people who have contracted the virus, 592,789 no longer need to self-isolate.
More than 32,000 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, while 6,541 of those cases required treatment in the ICU.
The state’s rolling average positivity rate has declined in the past few weeks, after peaking in mid-April of 2021. It now sits at 3%, the lowest recorded point since April of 2020.
Hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 residents have also been dropping, though the community spread – or percentage of cases with no known source of exposure – is at its highest recorded point of 44%.
